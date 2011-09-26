Dow Funds 2012 Chemistry Olympiad

Dow Chemical has pledged $2.5 million to support next summer’s International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), which will be held in the U.S. for only the second time in its 44-year history. The competition, which will be hosted by the American Chemical Society, takes place on July 21–30, 2012, at the University of Maryland, College Park.

“As a global company with operations in more than 40 participating nations, Dow sees the International Chemistry Olympiad as a prime opportunity to help inspire the next generation of scientists,” says Andrew N. Liveris, Dow chairman and CEO. “With more than 95% of all manufactured products requiring some level of chemistry, highly educated and inspired scientists will help ensure a sustainable future for our company, our planet, and our communities.”

“ACS and Dow are committed to developing the next generation of chemists and chemical engineers,” says ACS President Nancy B. Jackson. “Through the generosity of Dow, we have the opportunity to raise public appreciation for the essential role of chemistry in our lives as well as for the future innovators who will use chemistry to discover solutions to our world’s most pressing challenges.”

More than 70 nations will each send a team of four high school students to compete in the event, which features scientific and cultural excursions as well as exams and laboratory work to test knowledge in both chemistry theory and practice. Qualifying student teams are typically chosen through a series of regional and national olympiads.