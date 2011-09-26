Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Emerging Pollutants Named In Great Lakes

by Cheryl Hogue
September 26, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Synthetic musk fragrances—which are used in personal care and cleaning products—and pharmaceuticals are among the eight classes of chemicals that are emerging contaminants in the Great Lakes, according to a report from the International Joint Commission. The organization, which oversees issues affecting waters shared by the U.S. and Canada, says an antiepileptic drug, carbamazepine, was the pharmaceutical most frequently detected coming into drinking water filtration plants in the Great Lakes region. Pesticides are another category of concern, the report says, noting that studies have consistently detected atrazine, metolachlor, and mecoprop in the basin’s waterways. Another group of contaminants consists of brominated and chlorinated flame retardants and chlorinated paraffins. The other classes are perfluorinated surfactants, notably perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid; alkylphenolic substances including the surfactants nonylphenol and octylphenol; plasticizers, especially bisphenol A; and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. The report recommends that regulators conduct a risk assessment for each of the substances of emerging concern.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE