Imerys Opens U.S. Proppants Plant

The French minerals firm Imerys has built a new facility in Andersonville, Ga., to manufacture ceramic proppants used to prop open underground fractures for oil and gas extraction. The $60 million plant will have a capacity of more than 100,000 tons per year. Ceramic proppants are stronger and lighter than competing sand-based proppants. Soaring demand for all proppants and proppant coatings has sparked capacity expansions by firms including Saint Gobain, Carbo Ceramics, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, and Georgia-Pacific Chemicals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter