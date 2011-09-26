Indorama Will Buy European Recycler

Thailand’s Indorama Ventures is buying Wellman International, Europe’s largest polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycler, from German private equity firm Aurelius for about $58 million. Wellman runs an 80,000-metric-ton-per-year polyester fiber plant in Ireland, as well as plants that turn waste PET into polyester fiber in France and the Netherlands. Wellman International had 2010 sales of about $170 million. Aurelius bought Wellman International from the U.S. firm Wellman Inc. in 2007, shortly before the latter declared bankruptcy.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter