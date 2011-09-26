John J. Hiller Jr., 71, a retired consumer products chemist, died on June 23 from complications from a traumatic brain injury suffered six years ago.
Born in Stroudsburg, Pa., Hiller earned a B.S. degree in chemistry from Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., in 1961 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Case Institute of Technology (now Case Western Reserve University) in Cleveland in 1965.
He worked in R&D for Dow Chemical, Phillip Morris, Calgon, Yardley of London, Lehn & Fink, and Eastman Chemical. He was involved in the development of many products including Lysol household cleaners, Wet Ones hand wipes, and Mop & Glo floor cleaner.
He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa; Sigma Xi; the American Institute of Chemists; the Cosmetic, Toiletry & Fragrance Association (now the Personal Care Products Council); and the Soap & Detergent Association (now the American Cleaning Institute). Hiller was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1965. He retired to Rio Rancho, N.M., in 2005.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Jane; daughter, Deb Hiller; and son, John III.
