Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

John J. Hiller Jr.

September 26, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

John J. Hiller Jr., 71, a retired consumer products chemist, died on June 23 from complications from a traumatic brain injury suffered six years ago.

Born in Stroudsburg, Pa., Hiller earned a B.S. degree in chemistry from Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., in 1961 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Case Institute of Technology (now Case Western Reserve University) in Cleveland in 1965.

He worked in R&D for Dow Chemical, Phillip Morris, Calgon, Yardley of London, Lehn & Fink, and Eastman Chemical. He was involved in the development of many products including Lysol household cleaners, Wet Ones hand wipes, and Mop & Glo floor cleaner.

He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa; Sigma Xi; the American Institute of Chemists; the Cosmetic, Toiletry & Fragrance Association (now the Personal Care Products Council); and the Soap & Detergent Association (now the American Cleaning Institute). Hiller was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1965. He retired to Rio Rancho, N.M., in 2005.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Jane; daughter, Deb Hiller; and son, John III.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Harold Hauer
William P. O'Conner Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert D. Juve Sr.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE