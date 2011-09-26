John P. Luvisi, 81, a retired chemical industry executive, died on April 10 after a brief illness.
Born in Chicago, Luvisi earned a B.S. degree in chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1951 before joining Universal Oil Products as a research chemist.
In the mid-1960s, he moved to Chemetron, where he advanced rapidly to become president of its chemical division. When that division was acquired by PPG Industries at the end of 1978, he became the general manager of PPG Chemical Group’s Specialty Products Unit in Chicago, serving in that role until his retirement in 1988. Luvisi then formed a fine and specialty chemicals consulting company, Chemfield Resources.
He was credited with 39 patents and four publications in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. He joined ACS in 1951.
Luvisi is survived by his wife, June, and by his two sons, two daughters, and 13 grandchildren.
