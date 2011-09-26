Lanxess Eyes More Biobased Rubber

Lanxess plans to partially use renewable resources to make ethylene-propylene-diene rubber (EPDM) at its plant in Triunfo, Brazil. The company will secure biobased ethylene from Braskem, which operates a plant that dehydrates sugar-based ethanol into ethylene. At the Triunfo site, which can produce 40,000 metric tons of conventional EPDM per year, Lanxess will soon make hundreds of tons of biobased EPDM. Lanxess also has been working with Gevo to develop butyl rubber derived from biobased isobutyl alcohol.
