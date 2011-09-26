Advertisement

People

Meldrum B. Winstead Jr.

September 26, 2011
Meldrum B. Winstead Jr., 84, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Bucknell University, died on May 21 in Sun City West, Ariz.

Born in Lincolnton, N.C., Winstead earned a bachelor’s degree in 1946 from Davidson College in Davidson, N.C., and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1952 from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Upon finishing his education, Winstead joined the chemistry department at Bucknell, remaining there until his retirement in 1991. During his 39 years at the university, he took sabbaticals at Chelsea College of the University of London; California Institute of Technology; Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Medi-Physics in Emeryville, Calif.; and Israel Resources in Haifa, Israel.

Involving many undergraduate students in his research, Winstead did pioneering work in fast organic reactions to incorporate the short-lived 11C isotope in compounds that become localized in specific organs. For this work, he and his former student and colleague H. Saul Winchell received the first Georg von Hevesy Prize from the European Society of Nuclear Medicine in 1969.

Winstead was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1950 and becoming a charter member of the Susquehanna Valley Section in 1958.

Winstead is survived by his wife of 52 years, Merle; daughters, Deborah McNicholas and Ellen; son, Charles; and four grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

