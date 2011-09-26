New Light Stabilizer Aids Greenhouses

BASF is launching a new light stabilizer for plastics used in greenhouse films. The German firm says it has completed six years of testing on Tinuvin XT 200, a hindered-amine light stabilizer designed to protect plastics for at least two years against the sun’s UV rays. Tinuvin NOR 371, an older, more expensive product, provides three to four years of protection. Unlike some light stabilizers, both products resist breakdown caused by sulfur compounds used in organic farming, BASF says.
