OECD Report Links Innovation And Growth

Technological innovation is increasingly critical for nations that are struggling to recover from the current financial crisis, according to the latest analysis from the Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development. The newest OECD Science, Technology & Industry Scoreboard, published last week, takes a global view on economics and sees changes in the way science and innovation are done. The economic landscape is becoming more global and nations are increasingly specializing in industry or services, the report finds. However, it sees broad industrial diversification as key to fostering new technology development. It says that the production of knowledge is shifting from individuals to groups and from a national to an international scope. The 2011 report is the 10th OECD analysis of world innovation trends.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter