Pricing Journals

With regard to the letter “Accomplishing Lofty Goals,” I think the underlying problem is less the increasing cost of journal subscriptions than the absence of an efficient document delivery system (C&EN July 25, page 4). Virtually all journals provide free e-mail updates of their current content (with abstracts), and Google Scholar and PubMed provide freely available database searching.
For small companies, what may be missing is a mechanism for quickly providing researchers with PDF copies of needed articles. The cost of purchasing individual articles, for most small firms, would likely be much less than that required for annual journal subscriptions.
By Dana L. Roth
Pasadena, Calif
