Vanderbilt Advances Biotech Partnerships

Vanderbilt University’s Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery is advancing work with nonacademic partners. Vanderbilt has licensed compounds to Boston-based Karuna Pharmaceuticals for development as potential schizophrenia treatments. Compounds developed under a three-year-old partnership with Seaside Therapeutics of Cambridge, Mass., are now undergoing final preclinical studies as treatments for fragile X syndrome, the most common genetic cause of autism. And a potential Parkinson’s disease treatment developed with the Michael J. Fox Foundation is also advancing toward the clinic.
