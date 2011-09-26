West-Ward To Boost Contract Production

Responding to drug shortages, Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ U.S. subsidiary, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals, plans to raise its share of the U.S. market for contract-manufactured dosage-form drugs. West-Ward calls itself one of the top 15 generic drug providers in the U.S. With its recent acquisition of Baxter’s injectable drugs plant in Cherry Hill, N.J., the firm is positioned to become a leading contract manufacturer as well, West-Ward says. “Over the last six years, drug shortages in the U.S. have nearly tripled, according to the FDA,” says CEO Michael Raya. “We see this as a major opportunity.”
