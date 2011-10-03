William P. King has been appointed the Bliss Professor of Engineering at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. As a Willett Faculty Scholar and professor in the department of mechanical science and engineering, King is focused on nanoengineering for macroscopic systems. He also serves as a key scientific adviser to Anasys Instruments.
Augustine Silveira Jr., distinguished teaching professor emeritus at the State University of New York, Oswego, received an honorary doctorate of science at the 150th SUNY Oswego commencement in May. He also gave the commencement address entitled “Follow Your Dreams.” Silveira retired from SUNY Oswego in 2000 after 37 years of service.
