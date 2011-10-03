Advertisement

08940-cover-synexiscxd.jpg
08940-cover-synexiscxd.jpg
October 3, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 40

As big pharma exits early-stage drug development, contract research firms are serving the nonprofit and government institutions that are taking it on

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 89 | Issue 40
Pharmaceuticals

Bridging The Gap

As big pharma exits early-stage drug development, contract research firms are serving the nonprofit and government institutions that are taking it on

With Mice, Urine Powers Social Networking

Researchers are learning the secrets of mouse chemical communication by peering into their pee

Huntsman Shrinks Its Swiss Presence

Textile dyes: Industry migration to Asia continues

  • Energy

    Under Siege: DOE’s Loan Guarantees

    Solyndra’s bankruptcy triggers congressional investigation of Energy Department’s clean energy policies

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Anti-HIV Trojan Horse

    Agent invites itself into the brain and then inhibits HIV enzyme

  • Business

    Adding Electrolytes

    New players follow in the footsteps of lithium-ion battery makers to meet surging U.S. demand

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Millipede Glow Deters Would-Be Predators

For the first time, field tests show bioluminescence can function as a warning signal

Business & Policy Concentrates

