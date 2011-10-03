Amyris And Michelin To Pursue Isoprene

Amyris, a renewable chemicals company, has signed an agreement to collaborate with tire maker Michelin on the development of isoprene from plant-based sugars. Amyris says its technology, now being used to produce the 15-carbon molecule farnesene, can also convert sugars into isoprene, a five-carbon molecule used to make synthetic rubber for tires. Goodyear Tire & Rubber and Genencor, now part of DuPont, have a similar agreement to develop isoprene.
