Analytical Awards Presented; 2012 Nominations Open

The ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry has announced the 2011 recipients of its awards, which recognize important contributions to the major scientific aspects of the discipline.
Steven Soper, William H. Pryor Professor of Chemistry at Louisiana State University, is the winner of the Award in Chemical Instrumentation. His research focuses on the development of micro- and nanoscale instruments for applications such as DNA diagnostics for cancer.
Fred E. Lytle, a corporate fellow at Indigo BioSystems and emeritus professor of chemistry at Purdue University, is the recipient of the J. Calvin Giddings Award for Excellence in Education. He pioneered the application of lasers to analytical chemistry and codeveloped the synchronously pumped dye laser.
Tuan Vo-Dinh, professor of chemistry at Duke University, is the winner of the Award in Spectrochemical Analysis. His research has focused on the development of advanced technologies for the protection of the environment and the improvement of human health.
Dennis H. Evans, adjunct research professor at Purdue University, is the recipient of the Award in Electrochemistry. His research interests have ranged over the entire field of electroanalytical chemistry including analytical applications, methodological theory, instrumentation, and the mechanisms of electrode reactions.
Joshua Coon, associate professor of chemistry and biomolecular chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, is the winner of the Arthur F. Findeis Award for Achievements by a Young Analytical Scientist. He was cited for being a coinventor of electron-transfer dissociation technology.
Ted Kuwana, Emeritus Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, University of Kansas, is the recipient of the Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Analytical Chemistry. He is involved in the management of the Analytical Sciences Digital Library, which provides links to websites dealing with chemical measurement and instrumentation.
Nominations are being sought for the 2012 Analytical Chemistry Division Awards. For more information, visit analyticalsciences.org/awards.php. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 1.
