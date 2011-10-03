BMS, Ambrx Partner On Biotherapies

Bristol-Myers Squibb is acquiring worldwide rights to research, develop, and commercialize biologics based on Ambrx’ Fibroblast Growth Factor 21 (FGF-21) protein, a potential treatment for type 2 diabetes, and the hormone relaxin for potential use in treating heart failure. BMS will pay Ambrx $24 million up front and may make milestone and royalty payments. FGF-21 is in late-stage preclinical studies. Relaxin is a naturally occurring hormone known for its role in pregnancy and childbirth. It has been shown in preclinical studies to improve cardiac function.
