Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Drug Discovery Expanded initiative will bridge Lilly’s internal, philanthropic R&D efforts

by Ann M. Thayer
October 3, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Eli Lilly & Co. is building on its Internet-enabled approach to innovation by integrating more ways to find and evaluate potential new drugs. The company hopes to both expand its pipeline of drug candidates and find compounds for philanthropic use.

Lilly’s new Open Innovation Drug Discovery platform links its two-year-old Phenotypic Drug Discovery Initiative (PD2) with new Target Drug Discovery (TargetD2) and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) components. Lilly wants the platform to be a route for outside scientists to advance their compounds in development.

Alan D. Palkowitz, Lilly’s vice president of discovery chemistry research and technologies, compares the approach to multiple superhighways that “connect scientists from all over the world with Lilly for the common goal of finding new treatments for diseases where patients are in need and looking for answers, such as cancer, diabetes, and MDR-TB.”

Lilly will continue to use PD2 to screen molecules submitted by outside scientists and identify potential drug candidates that act by novel mechanisms or pathways. The company has added TargetD2 to screen molecules for their interactions with known disease targets. Lilly hands over all results to participating scientists but gets first rights to negotiate collaborations or licenses on successful hits (C&EN, March 7, page 26).

As a bridge to the nonprofit Lilly TB Drug Discovery Initiative, set up in 2003, Lilly will also test molecules for activity against MDR-TB. Members of the TB initiative include the Infectious Disease Research Institute and the National Institutes of Health.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

$24 million slated for Parkinson’s research
Calibr Receives Gates Foundation Grant For Disease Research 
Roche Collaborates With Broad Institute

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE