DuPont Plans China Fluoropolymer Venture With 3F

DuPont and Shanghai 3F New Materials have signed a letter of intent for a 50-50 joint venture that will make fluoropolymers in Changshu, eastern China. The two companies plan facilities for polytetrafluoroethylene and fluorinated ethylene propylene resins. In a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, 3F did not say how much the plants will cost to build or their production capacities, but it did describe the investment as “major.” DuPont and 3F already produce hydrofluorocarbons jointly in Changshu.
