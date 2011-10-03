Enzon, NeuroSearch To Slash Jobs

Enzon Pharmaceuticals is slashing its workforce almost in half and cutting its operating costs to better align resources with its R&D activities. By June 2012, after the cuts go into effect, the New Jersey company will have 47 employees. Enzon uses customized PEGylation linker technology and mRNA-targeting agents to develop cancer therapeutics. Separately, Denmark’s NeuroSearch will reduce its workforce from almost 200 currently to about 50 a year from now. The firm is dropping most activities to focus on a Phase III study of its Huntington’s disease drug.
