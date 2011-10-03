Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Hybrid Photocatalyst Produces H2Rapidly

Coupling photosystem I and a cobalt complex yields an inexpensive yet active catalyst

by Mitch Jacoby
October 3, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Photoinitiated electron transfer from PSI (large protein) to cobaloxime (structure at bottom) rapidly drives H2 production.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Photoinitiated electron transfer from PSI (large protein) to cobaloxime (structure at bottom) rapidly drives H2 production.

Nature’s photosynthesis machinery can be combined with inexpensive synthetic transition-metal-based catalysts to yield a complex that rapidly produces hydrogen from water in the presence of light (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja206012r). The study, conducted by researchers at Argonne National Laboratory, demonstrates a strategy for synthetically enhancing properties of photosynthesis systems to produce fuels from sunlight. Various strategies have been tried previously to exploit photosynthesis for fuel production. Examples include synthesizing mimics of natural metal complexes and coupling photosynthesis proteins such as photosystem I (PSI) with enzymes or with platinum nanoparticles. Earlier this year, Argonne’s Lisa M. Utschig and coworkers showed that a PSI-platinum nanoparticle complex rapidly liberates H2 from water (C&EN, Jan. 31, page 45). Now, a team led by Utschig has replaced the nanoparticles with cobaloxime, a molecular catalyst based on the more abundant and less expensive metal cobalt. The self-assembling PSI-cobaloxime complex produces H2 at about half the rate of the most active platinum nanoparticle system, but at rates up to 200 times faster than other artificial photosynthesis strategies.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE