James F. Dunphy

Robert W. Kiser, 79, emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of Kentucky, died on July 10 in Lexington, Ky.
Born in Rock Island, Ill., Kiser obtained an A.B. in chemistry in 1953 from St. Ambrose University, in Davenport, Iowa. He then earned an M.S. in 1955 and a Ph.D. in 1958, both in chemistry from Purdue University.
In 1957, he joined the faculty at Kansas State University, rising from assistant professor to professor of chemistry. In 1967, he moved to the University of Kentucky, serving as a professor of chemistry, chemistry department chairman, director of general chemistry, and director of the university’s Mass Spectrometry Center. He retired in 1997.
Kiser authored several books and many scientific publications on mass spectrometry. He was a member of Alpha Chi Sigma, Phi Lambda Upsilon, Phi Kappa Phi, and Sigma Xi. Kiser was also an emeritus member of ACS, having joined in 1953. He was selected as the Outstanding Teacher in Science at the University Level by the Kentucky Academy of Science in 1989.
He traveled extensively with his wife, Barbara, throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Central America.
He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, nine granddaughters, and six great-grandchildren.
