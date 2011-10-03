Kureha Debuts Polyglycolic Acid

Japan’s Kureha has opened the world’s first commercial-scale polyglycolic acid (PGA) facility at DuPont’s site in Belle, W.Va. Built there to take advantage of feedstock from a DuPont glycolic acid plant, the $100 million facility has capacity for 4,000 metric tons of PGA per year. The polymer offers high strength, biodegradability, and low gas permeability. According to Kureha, it can be used as a barrier layer in polyester soft-drink bottles to prevent CO2 from escaping.
