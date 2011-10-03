Magid Abou-Gharbia Wins Whalen Award

Magid Abou-Gharbia, director of the Moulder Center for Drug Discovery Research at Temple University, is the winner of the 2011 Henry F. Whalen Jr. Award for Excellence in Business Development from the American Chemical Society Division of Business Development & Management.
Abou-Gharbia was cited for his ability to build and lead multidisciplinary research teams and to foster a highly creative R&D environment. His work has led to the discovery of six marketed drugs, such as Effexor, Pristiq, Torisel, and Tygacil, and many drug candidates under clinical evaluation.
Prior to joining Temple in 2008, Abou-Gharbia spent 26 years at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (now Pfizer), where he was senior vice president and head of chemical and screening sciences. At Temple, he also serves as associate dean for research and is a professor of medicinal chemistry. Abou-Gharbia received the award during the fall ACS national meeting in Denver.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter