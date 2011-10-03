Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Mark R. Willcott III

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 3, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Mark R. Willcott III, 78, a nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) expert, died on July 27 from complications following a stroke.

He earned a B.A. in chemistry in 1955 from Rice University, followed by an M.S. in 1959 and a Ph.D. in 1963, both in chemistry from Yale University. From 1955 until 1958, he also served in the Navy.

Willcott began his career as an assistant professor of chemistry at Emory University in Atlanta. He moved to the University of Houston in 1965, becoming a professor of chemistry there in 1973. In 1982, he served as the head of the biomedical NMR laboratory at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He then left academia briefly to serve as president of NMR Imaging in Houston.

From 1989 until 1994, Willcott was a research professor of radiology at Vanderbilt University, before becoming a professor in the department of radiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston until 1999. He was an adjunct professor of chemistry at Rice University from 1980 until this year and served as an NMR consultant throughout his entire career.

Willcott was a Guggenheim Fellow and an Alexander von Humboldt Senior Scientist. He was also an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1965.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Earline; daughters, Julie Bell, June Derby, and Ashley Scott; son, Mark IV; and 10 grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert J. Morris
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Charles F. Lange
Keith F. Purcell

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE