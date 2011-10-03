Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NRC Revises Manual On Scientific Evidence

by William G. Schulz
October 3, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The National Research Council (NRC) released the third edition of its “Reference Manual on Scientific Evidence,” a guide to aid judges as they confront scientific evidence at trials. This version replaces an edition published in 2000. Developed in collaboration with the Federal Judicial Center, the manual includes new chapters on neuroscience, mental health, and forensic science. The reference work, NRC emphasizes, is meant to assist judges with the management of cases involving complex scientific and technical evidence, not to instruct them on what evidence should be admissible. Since the 1993 Supreme Court case Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals, judges have had the task of determining whether expert testimony is based on sound scientific reasoning and methodology. Specifically, the manual’s new chapters “should provide an important tool for assessing evidence in several rapidly advancing fields,” says Tufts University School of Medicine’s Jerome P. Kassirer, cochair of the committee responsible for the manual’s production.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE