Phil B. Bowman, 72, a retired Upjohn research chemist, died on July 11 at his home in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Born in Tulsa, Okla., Bowman earned a bachelor’s degree at Kansas State University in 1961 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Purdue University in 1965.
Bowman then joined Upjohn, remaining with the company throughout his entire career and retiring in 1999 from Pharmacia & Upjohn, which was formed in 1995. In 1978 and again in 1998, he received company-wide recognition for his work in developing drugs including the antibiotic linezolid. He was an emeritus member of ACS who joined in 1962.
An avid volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America for more than 35 years, he held numerous leadership positions in the organization and received its Silver Beaver Award in 1988. Bowman was also active in Westwood United Methodist Church, receiving its Cross & Flame Award and Torch Award.
Bowman is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen; sons, Scott and Christopher; daughter, Katherine Wolfe; and four grandchildren.
