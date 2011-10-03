Richard Adams Named Distinguished Scientist

Richard D. Adams, Carolina Distinguished Professor at the University of South Carolina, is the recipient of the 2011 Distinguished Scientist Award from the Southeastern Universities Research Association. The award honors a research scientist whose work fosters excellence in scientific research. Adams received a $20,000 honorarium. His research interests lie in the synthesis, structures, and catalytic properties of metal carbonyl cluster complexes and bimetallic nanoparticles.
