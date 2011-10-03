Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Richard A. Pike

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 3, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Richard A. Pike, 61, former Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) chief executive, died on July 23.

Pike earned a B.A. in engineering at Downing College, Cambridge, in 1971, and a Ph.D. in engineering in 1977 from the University of Cambridge.

Pike then carved out a 25-year career at British Petroleum (BP), where he held a number of technical and commercial positions in the U.K. and in Asia. While working in Tokyo as general manager for chemicals for BP Far East, he was also appointed president of BP Chemicals, Japan, and director of Samsung-BP Chemicals, South Korea.

Upon returning to the U.K., Pike became director general of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, a position he held for five years. Subsequently, he became a senior associate at Gaffney, Cline & Associates, advising on corporate strategy within the oil and gas industry.

After being named RSC chief executive in February 2006, he quickly became a leading advocate for the chemical sciences through a sustained media campaign. In addition, Pike worked toward raising standards in education, questioning whether exam boards challenged British pupils enough, while simultaneously highlighting the important role chemical scientists played in the health and well-being of the nation.

Under Pike’s leadership, RSC raised its membership to a record high of more than 47,500 and launched 10 new journal titles. Pike also aided in the opening of new offices in China, India, Japan, and the U.S. He stepped down as RSC’s chief executive in February of this year.

Pike is survived by his wife, Fiona, and three children.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ingevity picks finance head as new CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holden Thorp named editor in chief of Science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holden Thorp named editor in chief of Science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE