Robert A. Darby, 81, a retired DuPont research chemist, died suddenly at home in Wilmington, Del., on July 11.
Born in Birmingham, Ala., Darby earned a bachelor’s degree from Birmingham-Southern College in 1951. He then earned a master’s degree in 1953 and a Ph.D. in 1957, both in organic chemistry from the University of Virginia. He served in the Army Chemical Corps from 1953 until 1955.
Darby joined DuPont in 1957, working in various managerial positions until his retirement in 1991. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952. He was also a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church and of the Wilmington Country Club.
Darby is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia; sons Mark, R. Steven, Paul, and Philip; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
