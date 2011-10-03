Rusnano Invests In Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs will launch an oncology-focused subsidiary called Panacela Labs with support from the Russian Corporation of Nanotechnologies. Rusnano will invest $9 million up front and up to $26 million over four years contingent on development and investment milestones. In addition to contributing five drug candidates, Cleveland BioLabs will invest $3 million and own about 55% of Panacela. Other intellectual property will come from Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and Children’s Cancer Institute, in Australia. Panacela will first seek approval of any drugs in Russia. Rusnano recently invested in Pro Bono Bio in the U.K. (C&EN, Sept. 19, page 8).
