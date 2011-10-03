Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Silanediols Debut As New Catalyst Class

Hydrogen bond donor compounds join other metal-free catalysts in the organic synthesis tool box

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 3, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The hydrogen-bonding abilities of silanediols have been harnessed to activate nitroalkenes toward nucleophilic attack, demonstrating that silanediols are an effective new class of noncovalent, metal-free catalysts (Org. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ol2021115). Andrew G. Schafer, Joshua M. Wieting, and Anita E. Mattson of Ohio State University note that the ability of silanediols to recognize and bind anions such as acetate and chloride had led chemists to speculate on their potential as hydrogen bond donor catalysts—similar to urea-, thiourea-, and guanidinium-based organocatalysts. But the researchers add that no one followed up to verify those prospects. Mattson’s team jumped in and tried using a naphthyl version (shown) to bind and activate the nitroalkene β-nitrostyrene. The researchers found that the silanediol is proficient at mediating the addition of a range of substituted indoles to variously substituted β-nitrostyrenes. They also explored the potential of chiral silanediols, using a binaphthyl scaffold in place of the naphthyl groups, leading to a racemic catalyst that facilitates addition of 5-methoxyindole to β-nitrostyrene.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Building bridges out of azaarenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Changing Course With Carbenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzymes And Metals Enable Regiodivergent Organic Reactions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE