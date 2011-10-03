Martyn Poliakoff has been named the new foreign secretary of the Royal Society, the U.K.’s national academy of science, effective Nov. 30. He succeeds Lorna Casselton. In this role, Poliakoff will represent the British scientific community abroad and will oversee the society’s international business. In addition to serving as a research professor in chemistry at the University of Nottingham, Poliakoff is an honorary professor at Moscow State University and an honorary member of the Chemical Society of Ethiopia. He also works with filmmaker Brady Haran as one of the presenters of the “Periodic Table of Videos”YouTube channel.
