Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

White House Honors Scientists

Awards: Winners of National Medals of Science and of Technology & Innovation include chemical scientists

by Susan R. Morrissey
October 3, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

President Barack Obama announced the recipients of the nation’s top awards bestowed on scientists, engineers, and inventors. The seven researchers honored with the National Medal of Science—including two chemists—and the five researchers honored with the National Medal of Technology & Innovation—including one chemist—will receive their awards at the White House later this year.

“Each of these extraordinary scientists, engineers, and inventors is guided by a passion for innovation, a fearlessness even as they explore the very frontiers of human knowledge, and a desire to make the world a better place,” the President said in a statement.

Jacqueline K. Barton, chemistry professor and chair of the division of chemistry and chemical engineering at Caltech, was selected as a Medal of Science recipient “for discovery of a new property of the DNA helix, long-range electron transfer, and for showing that electron transfer depends upon stacking of the base pairs and DNA dynamics.”

“It’s a great honor for me and for my research group, past and present, to have the work from our lab recognized,” Barton tells C&EN. “The wonderful thing about doing fundamental research is you don’t know where it will take you. We started with studies of simple metal complexes and DNA, and learning more about this chemistry has evolved into asking questions about DNA-mediated signaling across the genome.”

The other chemist to receive a Medal of Science this year is Peter J. Stang, chemistry professor at the University of Utah. He’s being honored for his “contributions to the development of organic supramolecular chemistry and his outstanding and unique record of public service.”

“I am very humbled, honored, and pleased,” Stang says. “To date, I have had approximately 100 postdoctoral students and Ph.D. students as well as some undergraduate students whom I mentored, and this recognizes their work too.”

Purdue University’s Rakesh Agrawal is the lone chemist among this year’s technology medalists. He’s being honored “for an extraordinary record of innovations in improving the energy efficiency and reducing the cost of gas liquefaction and separation.”

Of the honor, Agrawal says, “It is a pleasant surprise for me. I did not plan for it, but it is wonderful to be recognized.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jacqueline Barton wins 2023 Welch Award in Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
John Brauman receives Parsons Award
Chemists Win National Medal Of Science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE