AZ Buys Clariant’s Polysilazane Line

AZ Electronic Materials has acquired Clariant’s polysilazane coatings and resins business for about $5 million. The purchase includes a plant in India that AZ calls the world’s only commercial organic polysilazane facility. AZ, which was once part of Clariant, says the purchase will facilitate the development of new business in displays, lighting, solar, and nonelectronic markets. Under the agreement, Clariant will retain the right to use polysilazanes for composite materials and ceramics.
