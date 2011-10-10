Advertisement

October 10, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 41

Mass spectrometry propels the field of lipidomics

Cover image:

Credit:

Analytical Chemistry

Lipids Take Charge

Mass spectrometry propels the field of lipidomics

Feeding Your Gut Microbiome

Digestive health benefits correlate with high levels of good bacteria promoted by unusual carbohydrates added to food

When Scientists Betray Employers

Cultural differences may help explain rash of trade secret theft involving Asian researchers

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Bacterial Messengers

    Method encodes and decodes text messages

  • Business

    Solar Shuffle

    The U.S. becomes a top destination for installing—but not manufacturing—photovoltaic modules

  • Safety

    Investigating A Fatal Phosgene Leak

    Safety board report examines three accidents occuring within 33 hours at DuPont West Virginia plant

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Old-Age Blindness Risk Explained

Condition attributed to gene mutation that impedes binding of malondialdehyde to gene protein

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

The Real Tatooine, Manly Voices Spark Memories

 

