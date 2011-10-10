Lipids Take Charge
Mass spectrometry propels the field of lipidomics
October 10, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 41
Mass spectrometry propels the field of lipidomics
Cover image:
Credit:
Digestive health benefits correlate with high levels of good bacteria promoted by unusual carbohydrates added to food
Cultural differences may help explain rash of trade secret theft involving Asian researchers
Method encodes and decodes text messages
The U.S. becomes a top destination for installing—but not manufacturing—photovoltaic modules
Safety board report examines three accidents occuring within 33 hours at DuPont West Virginia plant
Condition attributed to gene mutation that impedes binding of malondialdehyde to gene protein