BASF Seeks Extension Of Color Agreement

BASF has asked the Federal Trade Commission to approve an extension of an agreement it has to supply Dominion Colour with indanthrone blue pigments. Canada-based Dominion bought the pigment business in January 2010 after FTC ordered BASF to sell it as a condition of acquiring Ciba. FTC also required BASF to produce pigments, now made at what was Ciba’s Huningue, France, site, for Dominion until the latter could shift production to new facilities.
