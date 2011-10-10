Dow Chemical is launching a feasibility study for a new plant that would make its Nordel IP brand ethylene-propylene-diene rubber. The company says the study will determine a location for the plant as well as potential partners.
Eastman Chemical is expanding capacity for its Eastman 168 nonphthalate plasticizers in Kingsport, Tenn., by 6,000 metric tons per year. In August, Eastman completed its acquisition of Sterling Chemicals. It is using a Sterling plant in Texas City, Texas, to make the same product line.
Altana has agreed to acquire the production of Metalure aluminum-based effects pigments from Avery Dennison. Avery makes the pigments in Schererville, Ind., and Altana has been distributing them for more than 20 years.
DIC Corp. will spend about $100 million to build a polyphenylene sulfide plant in Kamisu, Japan. The unit, which DIC expects to complete by May 2013, will have an annual capacity of about 5,500 metric tons.
Allylix has begun commercial production of valencene, an orange flavor and fragrance, by fermentation. Traditional methods to produce valencene require extracting it from the peel of Valencia oranges, but Allylix’ biotechnology method offers a stable supply at one-fifth the cost, according to the firm.
Evotec,a provider of drug discovery and development services, has paid $2.3 million for the remaining 30% of its Indian joint venture from Indian partner DIL. The two have been operating a chemistry lab that employs 140 scientists in Thane, a Mumbai suburb.
MedImmune, AstraZeneca’s biologics arm, will assume global development rights for Pfizer’s tremelimumab for various cancer indications under a licensing deal. Pfizer will retain rights to the monoclonal antibody for use in specified combination therapies.
Merck KGaA and Ono Pharmaceutical will collaborate on the development of Ono’s ONO-4641, an oral multiple sclerosis drug, and Merck’s Stimuvax, a cancer immunotherapy currently in Phase III clinical trials. Ono will get close to $20 million up front and possible additional milestone payments.
