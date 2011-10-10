Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemoenzymatic Path Yields Chiral Amides

Enantioconvergent synthesis converts inexpensive racemic alpha-substituted amides into valuable enantiopure products

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

By combining an enzymatic reaction step with follow-up chemical synthesis steps, a team led by Dick B. Janssen and Ben L. Feringa of the University of Groningen, in the Netherlands, has developed a simple and efficient method for transforming inexpensive racemic mixtures of chiral compounds into valuable enantiopure products (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201105164). This enantioconvergent synthesis approach, so named because it converts a pair of enantiomers to the single-enantiomer product via different pathways, provides double the yield possible when compared with standard methods that only go after the molecule with the desired stereochemistry in a racemic mixture. The researchers chose to target amides substituted in the α-position by an N, O, or S substituent. α-Substituted amides are important chiral building blocks in medicinal chemistry for the synthesis of antibiotics and peptide-based enzyme inhibitors, among other compounds. The researchers first used a haloalkane dehalogenase enzyme to convert racemic brominated amides into a mixture of bromo- and hydroxyl-substituted amides. In subsequent chemical steps they added the desired N, O, or S nucleophile, such as benzylamine, phenol, or ethanethiol, to convert the intermediates into the enantiopure α-substituted amide.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE