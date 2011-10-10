Evonik Building Chinese Peroxide Unit

Evonik Industries is building a hydrogen peroxide plant in China’s Jilin province. The plant, scheduled to open in 2013, will have 230,000 metric tons of annual capacity and cost more than $130 million. It will supply the feedstock for a propylene oxide unit to be built by Jishen Chemical that will use hydrogen peroxide-propylene oxide (HPPO) technology. Evonik and ThyssenKrupp Uhde, which together developed the HPPO technology, licensed it to Jishen over the summer.
