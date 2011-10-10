Evonik To Produce Lysine In Russia

Evonik Industries has established a joint venture with the Russian firm RusBiotech International that will build a plant for the animal feed additive l-lysine. The facility is expected to open in 2014 in Volgodonsk, Russia, at a cost of about $200 million. Evonik is a minority partner in the joint venture, although the company says it has an option to increase its share “significantly.” Evonik and RusBiotech say they are also in talks with the state-owned Russian Corporation of Nanotechnologies about its possible acquisition of a stake in the joint venture.
