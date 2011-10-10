GSK Gives Equipment To Seattle Nonprofit

GlaxoSmithKline has donated a range of instrumentation and equipment to the Infectious Disease Research Institute, a Seattle-based nonprofit seeking to prevent, detect, and treat infectious diseases associated with poverty. IDRI says it will use the equipment to prepare for clinical trials in the areas of tuberculosis, leishmaniasis, malaria, leprosy, and pandemic influenza. GSK acquired the equipment when it acquired the former Corixa site in Seattle in 2005.
