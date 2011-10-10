Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Gold Catalyzes Esterifications

Nanoparticles of the precious metal and its alloys with palladium transform diols

by Mitch Jacoby
October 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Supported gold and gold-palladium nanoparticles can serve as active catalysts for esterification of diols, according to a study published in Catalysis Science & Technology (DOI: 10.1039/c1cy00254f). The work broadens the list of catalytic transformations mediated by gold, an element that until recently was considered relatively inert. In addition, the study catalogs the effects on catalytic performance of various factors, including catalyst preparation method, support material, and Au/Pd ratio. Gemma L. Brett and Graham J. Hutchings of Cardiff University, in Wales, and coworkers compared commercial and reference gold catalysts supported on titania and iron oxide to ones supported on carbon, silica, and ceria. In tests measuring conversion of 1,2-propanediol to methyl lactate and methyl pyruvate, the team found that its colloidal gold/titania catalyst was comparable in activity but some 10% more selective for methyl lactate compared with a gold/titania reference catalyst. Gold/ceria catalysts were some 45% more selective than the reference but less active. Adding palladium to gold boosted conversion of the diol by up to a factor of four and led to increasing selectivity toward methyl lactate with increasing palladium content, the team reports.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MXene serves as support material for single-atom catalysts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ironing Out Carbonyl Reduction Reactions
Tuned-Up Rhodium Sharpens Butadiene Hydrogenation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE