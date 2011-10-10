Gregory J. Kubas is 2011 Fred Basolo Medalist

Gregory J. Kubas, laboratory fellow at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is the winner of the 2011 Fred Basolo Medal in recognition of his work in inorganic chemistry. He will deliver a lecture at Northwestern University on Oct. 14.
The award is given by Northwestern and is cosponsored by the ACS Chicago Section. It is named for Northwestern chemistry professor Fred Basolo.
Kubas’ discovery of metal complexes that bind dihydrogen molecules has led to new views of chemical bonding and hydrogen activation and opened new fields of chemical research on metal σ-bond complexes.
Details about the award presentation are available at chicagoacs.net. Reservations may be made online or by calling (847) 391‑9091.
