Hikma Eyes Morocco With Acquisition

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has acquired 63.9% of Société de Promotion Pharmaceutique du Maghreb (Promopharm) for $112.2 million and is launching a tender offer for the rest of the firm. London-based Hikma says Promopharm is the ninth-largest drugmaker in Morocco, with a 3.5% market share. Its annual sales of about $45 million offer significant growth potential, Hikma says, owing to its portfolio of high-quality branded generics and in-licensed products.
