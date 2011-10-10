Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Mass Spec Maps Disordered Proteins

Isotope-exchange technique requires little sample to probe ordering transition

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Biochemistry
Intrinsically disordered proteins CBP (red) and ACTR (blue) fold into a structured complex.
Intrinsically disordered proteins CBP (red) and ACTR (blue) fold into a structured complex.
Credit: Biochemistry
Intrinsically disordered proteins CBP (red) and ACTR (blue) fold into a structured complex.

Amide hydrogen/deuterium exchange mass spectrometry (H/D-MS), a technique that reveals which protein residues are flexible or exposed to solvent, is an effective tool for mapping the unstructured regions of intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs) and their transitions to well-folded forms in complexes, researchers report (Biochemistry, DOI: 10.1021/bi200875p). For measuring H/D exchange, mass spectrometry requires less material than other methods such as nuclear magnetic resonance. IDPs are floppy proteins that lack a structured conformation. They often perform functions that require protein-protein interactions, such as signaling. David D. Weis and coworkers at the University of Kansas used H/D-MS to monitor the interaction of two well-characterized IDPs—an unstructured protein called ACTR and a molten globular protein called CBP—as they form a well-folded complex. Most parts of ACTR exchange at rates consistent with unstructured proteins, but residual structure was detected in the parts that form helices in the complex. In contrast, CBP is moderately protected against exchange along its entire length, indicating that it is transiently unstructured. When the two proteins come together, H/D-MS can be used to identify regions involved in binding and folding of the complex.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glutamic acids get chromatin to loosen up
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Method Probes Protein Conformation Changes
Solid-State NMR Catches Protein Misfolding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE