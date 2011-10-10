Morley Medal Seeks Nominations

The ACS Cleveland Section is seeking nominations for the 2012 Morley Medal to recognize significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration and public service, outstanding service to humanity, or industrial progress. The award includes an honorarium of $2,000.
Nominations should include a letter highlighting the significant contributions of the candidate and a curriculum vitae listing the candidate’s education, professional experience and activities, awards and honors, offices held, and details of significant contributions.
The nomination packet should also include a representative list of references to the candidate’s more important contributions, an evaluation of the significance of these achievements, and a listing of the nominee’s most noteworthy publications and patents. Strong seconding letters are suggested. Specific reference to every publication or patent is neither required nor encouraged. Nominations can be made by any member of ACS, the Royal Society of Chemistry, or the Chemical Institute of Canada.
Nominees must live in the U.S. or Canada within about 250 miles of Cleveland. Nominations should be sent, preferably by e-mail, to Mark J. Waner, chair of the Cleveland Section Morley Medal Committee, at
