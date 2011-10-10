Advertisement

Policy

NSF Sets Up Virtual Institutes

by Susan R. Morrissey
October 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 41
To support collaboration that fosters innovation among scientists and educators around the world, NSF has launched three pilot virtual projects under a new program. Science Across Virtual Institutes (SAVI) intends to connect scientists with common interests and goals and leverage NSF investments to address important societal problems. “SAVI will serve as a catalyst for new, well-coordinated, and structured collaborations under one umbrella,” said Subra Suresh, director of NSF. The pilot projects are Wireless Institute Between Finland and the United States, Virtual Institute for Mathematical & Statistical Sciences (involving the U.S. and India), and the Physics of Living Systems Student Research Network (involving the U.S., Brazil, France, Germany, Israel, Singapore, and the U.K.). Representing a combined investment by NSF and SAVI partners of $100 million, the projects were all initiated by NSF-funded researchers and universities. The projects will be assessed based on the number of new interactions they create, successful leveraging of NSF support, and their ability to secure long-term funding.

