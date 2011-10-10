NSF Sets Up Virtual Institutes

To support collaboration that fosters innovation among scientists and educators around the world, NSF has launched three pilot virtual projects under a new program. Science Across Virtual Institutes (SAVI) intends to connect scientists with common interests and goals and leverage NSF investments to address important societal problems. “SAVI will serve as a catalyst for new, well-coordinated, and structured collaborations under one umbrella,” said Subra Suresh, director of NSF. The pilot projects are Wireless Institute Between Finland and the United States, Virtual Institute for Mathematical & Statistical Sciences (involving the U.S. and India), and the Physics of Living Systems Student Research Network (involving the U.S., Brazil, France, Germany, Israel, Singapore, and the U.K.). Representing a combined investment by NSF and SAVI partners of $100 million, the projects were all initiated by NSF-funded researchers and universities. The projects will be assessed based on the number of new interactions they create, successful leveraging of NSF support, and their ability to secure long-term funding.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter