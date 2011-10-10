New Toxicology Award Available

Chemical Research in Toxicology and the ACS Division of Chemical Toxicology are accepting nominations for the inaugural Chemical Research in Toxicology Young Investigator Award. The award honors the contributions of a young individual who has had a major impact on research in chemical toxicology or a related field.
The award includes a $3,000 honorarium, a plaque, and travel expenses to the 2012 ACS fall national meeting in Philadelphia. The winner will present a lecture during the meeting and will also be invited to submit an article to Chemical Research in Toxicology.
The nomination packet should consist of a nomination letter plus the candidate’s curriculum vitae and may include up to two seconding letters. Nominations will carry over for two additional years as long as the nominee still meets eligibility requirements. Only candidates within 15 years of having received a Ph.D. are eligible for nomination. Nomination materials should be e-mailed to the Chemical Research in Toxicology editorial office at
